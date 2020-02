FRESNO, Calif. — The Bulldog softball team wraps up the Fresno State Kickoff Classic a perfect 5-0. In their final game, Bulldogs’ freshman Alesia Denby hit a walk-off grand slam to end the game in the 6th innings.

Fresno State improves to 8-2 overall and will hit the road to face Stanford on Tuesday at 5:30pm, before returning home for the Fresno State Invitational.