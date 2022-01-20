Bulldog men look to continue winning ways against Nevada

The Fresno State Bulldogs have won seven out of its last 10 games played. Justin Hutson’s squad is riding a three-game win streak as the Dogs continue Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs head to Nevada on Friday to meet another conference foe in Reno. Nevada has won the last eight meetings between the two programs.

Fresno State’s last victory over the Wolf Pack came back in January of 2017. This season, the Bulldog men have been playing at a high-level despite coming off of a pause due to COVID-19.

“Everybody is listening to the coaches and playing hard. Going 100% in practice and it’s showing with our record so it’s great” said junior guard Isaiah Hill.

Opening tip in Reno is scheduled for 8 p.m.