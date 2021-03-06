Bulldog men fall in regular season finale; secure 6-seed in MW Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell to Utah State at home in its regular season finale on Saturday night, 57-51. The Bulldogs finish 11-11 overall and 9-11 in Mountain West play.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Hill finished with a game-high 16 points. The Bulldogs were up ten at halftime and held the Aggies to just 17 first-half points.

Utah State’s big man, Neemias Queta, was held to just two points in the first half, but helped get the Aggies back in the game with 11 points and 8 rebounds in the second half.

Since Wyoming beat UNLV on Saturday, the Bulldogs secure the 6-seed heading into the Mountain West tournament and will face 11-seed New Mexico on Wednesday at 4pm PT.