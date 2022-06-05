FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State redshirt freshman Cierra Jackson is headed to the NCAA outdoor track & field championships. The discus thrower is the only Bulldog competing at nationals.

She’s also the first freshman to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the discus since Lacy Barnes did so in 1984. The Chandler, Arizona native is the first Bulldog in 30 years to record multiple throws over 57 meters in a season.

“Its really exciting and also kind of nerve-wracking,” said Jackson. “It’s a lot of eyes on me and I know I have to do good for the school, and represent the school.”

Most athletes are superstitious ahead of a big game, event, or meet. Jackson’s new superstition consists of her pregame meal.

“I’m gonna start a new tradition,” she smiled. “At the last meet at regionals, I ate a steak before I threw. So, every night before competition, I’m gonna eat a steak.”

The women’s discus will take place at the NCAA outdoor track & field championships on June 11th at 2:05 p.m. PST.