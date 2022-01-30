Bulldog Insider Conversation: Marek Warszawski Part 2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scott Bemis asks the Fresno Bee columnist about Jeff Tedford’s mission for his second tenure as Fresno State’s head football coach; whether Tedford might be approaching this as a “last job”-type of scenario, and about the Red Wave’s feelings regarding quarterback Jake Haener flirting with transferring back in December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm