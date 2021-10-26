Bulldog Football Report: Rivers cleared to practice; Mims gets honor; interesting venue awaits Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State star running back Ronnie Rivers has been cleared to practice, if he can tolerate the pain, after injuring his lower leg against Nevada Saturday.

With Rivers sidelined for the final three quarters, running back Jordan Mims shined against the Wolf Pack, and for his efforts, was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

And this weekend’s “road game” against nationally-ranked and undefeated San Diego State might have more of a neutral site feel, with the game being played in Carson.