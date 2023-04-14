FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State baseball team (15-17, 7-8 MW) dropped the first game of its three-game series against Mountain West frontrunner San Diego State (13-17, 8-3 MW ) on Friday, falling 4-3 in 10 innings.

It was the Bulldogs’ seventh straight loss.

They trailed the Aztecs 3-0 in the 8th inning, but freshman Murph Gray got the Bulldogs back in it, tying the game with a 3-run home run.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases later in the inning, but could not score a run, and the Aztecs eventually pushed one across in the top of the 10th inning, which proved to be the difference.

The Bulldogs finished with three runs on six hits with two errors.

Junior starting pitcher Ixan Henderson went 6 1/3 innings for Fresno State, giving up 8 hits and 3 runs, but he also struck out 10.



Freshman reliever Jack Anker took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Former Buchanan High School star T.J. Fondtain got the start for San Diego State and held the Bulldogs scoreless for 7 2/3 innings, before giving up the home run to Gray.

The Bulldogs continue their series against the Aztecs Saturday at 3:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.