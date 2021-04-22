Bullard and Clovis North honor former Fresno State coach Bob Bennett on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – 1,302 wins. Not only is Bob Bennett the winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history, he is on a short list of coaches who have won that many games in NCAA history.

He passed away last May, but his legacy lives on. And he was remembered at Clovis North High School on Thursday, during a doubleheader between Clovis North and Bullard.

Players on both teams wore No. 26 during the second game in honor of Bob Bennett.

“We wear it proudly,” said Tom Donald, Bullard’s head coach. “Coach Bennett has meant so much to so many people for so long, and to be able to do that, to be a part of this, is really gratifying in a lot of ways.”

“And that’s why I wear that number. It obviously wasn’t my number when I played, ’cause my granddad wore it, but that’s what I’ve worn ever since,” said Jeff Prieto, the head coach at Clovis North and Bob Bennett’s grandson. “The number means a lot to me. So it was really neat to see everybody wearing it, and I kinda in the first inning took a deep breath and looked around and soaked it all in for a second and appreciated it. And then it was time to move and try to win a ballgame.”

As for that game, the game dedicated to Bob Bennett, Clovis North won, 5-3. The teams split the doubleheader as Bullard won the earlier game, 6-5.