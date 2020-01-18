Bullard alum Lynn Williams makes USWNT Olympic qualifying roster

In 2011, Lynn Williams left Bullard High School as the Knights’ all-time leading scorer in soccer.

Girls or boys.

Williams was an ESPN Rise third team all-American, who went on to play collegiately at Pepperdine. Since 2015, she has played professionally and she is currently on the North Carolina Courage, where she scored 12 goals last season.

She is about to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team on its quest to qualify for the Olympics.

Williams was named to the 20-player roster on Friday, after being left off the roster for last year’s Women’s World Cup team.

Team USA, which will take 18 players to Tokyo, needs to finish in the top two at the upcoming Olympic qualifier to clinch its spot in the 2020 Olympics.