The Buchanan wrestling program won the 2023 Doc Buchanan Wrestling Invitational with a final score of 242.5 In second place, Palm Desert followed with 171 points.

Two Buchanan wrestlers won in the finals. Freshman Rocklin Zinkin defeated Abram Cline 6-3 in the 109 lb match. Joseph Toscano beat Bryce Luna 9-0 in the 129 lb category.

The Bears had eleven additional wrestlers land on the podium and place in the 45th annual Invitational.