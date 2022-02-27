Top-seeded Buchanan secured a 2-1 victory over Clovis North to win the div. I title. The Bears hosted their TRAC rival and Jessica Montelongo scored the first goal for Buchanan ten minutes into the second half.

Clovis North quickly responded on a corner kick, Alyssa Wheeler sent the ball into the box while Braedyn Kincade finished it.

After a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, the teams played two ten-minute overtimes. Fresno State commit Ciara Wilson scored in the first minute of overtime to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.