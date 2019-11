CLOVIS, Calif. — The Central Section football playoffs get underway on Friday, but Buchanan won’t play a game until next week. The Bears have a first round bye as the two-seed in Division I.

Buchanan is 28-8 overall since 2017, but has come up a little short the last two years. However, with Georgia commit, Kendall Milton, in the backfield, they’re hoping this could be their year.