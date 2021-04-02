Buchanan beats Clovis in back-and-forth game, improves to 3-0

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Last Friday, Buchanan beat Central. That ended an impressive streak for the Grizzlies: 22 straight wins in the TRAC.

That streak almost came to an end the week before, at Clovis.

On March 18th, the Cougars led the Grizzlies 21-0. They also had a lead in the fourth quarter.

On Thursday, behind quarterback Nate Johnson (five total touchdowns), the Cougars led the Bears by seven points at halftime. In the fourth quarter, they trailed 45-38 with less than two minutes to play but they had the ball in the red zone.

They fumbled it away. Buchanan held on, 45-38.

Meanwhile, at Lamonica Stadium, Central bounced back from its loss last week to Buchanan by beating Clovis East, 35-7.