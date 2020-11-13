Buchanan and San Joaquin Memorial host signing ceremonies

Both Buchanan and San Joaquin Memorial held signing ceremonies for their student-athletes on Thursday.

Buchanan held its ceremony outside where 15 Bears signed their letters of intent. Five members of the Buchanan state championship wrestling team are headed to the next level.

Maximo Renteria will wrestle at Illinois, Rocco Contino signed with Virginia, Raymond Lopez signed with Army West Point, George Ruiz is headed to Navy and Carlos Negrete Jr. signed with North Dakota State.

Jake Bettencourt has signed to play golf at Fresno State, Olivia Garcia will play basketball at Fresno Pacific, Clair Raley signed to play softball at Utah State, Marissa Fondtain will play softball at UC San Diego, Taylor Phillips will play soccer at San Jose State, Brenden Ashman signed to play golf at Cal State Fullerton. Tarryn DeBenedetto will play volleyball at Colorado Christian University, Taylor Finley signed with University of Saint Katherine for volleyball, Lauren Fowler signed with New Mexico for Track & Field and Bo Olsen is headed to Fresno Pacific for Track & Field.

Meanwhile, San Joaquin Memorial had four basketball players sign their letters of intent. Jaden Geron will play basketball at Rice University, Macie James signed with Oklahoma State University, Angela Whitfield will play basketball at Fresno State and Sam Velazquez signed with San Francisco State.