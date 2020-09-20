Bryson DeChambeau wins the U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the 11th green during the final round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 19, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau is a major champion.

DeChambeau (-6), who began the day two shots behind Matthew Wolff, shot a final round 67 to win the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot by six shots on Sunday. It gives the former Clovis East golfer the first major victory of his PGA Tour career.

DeChambeau, who wins for the second time in 2020 (Rocket Mortgage Classic in July), finished the U.S. Open as the only golfer under par.

