Bryson DeChambeau struggles in first round at TOUR Championship

ATLANTA (KSEE/KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau has some work to do.

30 golfers qualified for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, the last event of the PGA Tour’s season, and the former Clovis East standout moved in the wrong direction on the leaderboard on Friday.

DeChambeau, who entered the week ranked No. 8 in the FedExCup standings, began his round with a starting score of -4. After four bogeys in his first seven holes, however, he ended his round at -2.

The TOUR Championship is not your typical tournament in that all golfers do not start with the same score. It is all about where the players are ranked in the FedExCup standings. For example, Dustin Johnson is in first place, so he started at -10 and had a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm (-8), who is in second place in the FedExCup standings. And so on.

Rahm, who shot a 65 on Friday, made up that two-shot difference and is currently tied for the lead with Johnson at -13. (Johnson shot a 67 on Friday.)

DeChambeau, after shooting a 72, is T-18th.

