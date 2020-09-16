Bryson DeChambeau ready for the U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (KGPE) – Winning a major is one of the few things missing from Bryson DeChambeau’s career.

The former Clovis East standout has won a handful of other tournaments and, of course, at 26 years old he is already a multimillionaire.

By the way, he turns 27 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, DeChambeau tees off at the U.S. Open. It is at Winged Foot this year, in New York, and DeChambeau is grouped with Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau for the first two rounds. His best finish at the U.S. Open is a tie for 15th place back in 2016.

Just last month, however, he tied for fourth at the PGA Championship.

“It’s a great test. I’m super excited to be here,” said the No. 9 golfer in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking. “Very fortunate to be able to play during these times. And I think that, as I look forward to this golf course, you gotta hit a lot of fairways, you can’t be in the rough. As my caddie described it, there are a bunch of sod poodles out there that you’re gonna get if you hit it in the rough, you’re gonna be hitting a lot of grass out.

“You better keep it in the short stuff.”

