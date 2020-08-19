Bryson DeChambeau ready for FedExCup playoffs

NORTON, Mass. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is time for the FedExCup playoffs. The Northern Trust, near Boston, hosts the first event and it begins on Thursday.

Bryson DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School, is currently ranked No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. He won The Northern Trust two years ago and has nine top-ten finishes in 14 events this season, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In his last start, at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, DeChambeau finished T-4th.

“I feel really good,” he said. ” I’ve played really well this season. My body feels really good. My game feels really good, I think I figured something out. We’ll see, obviously you never know, weeks play differently.

“I think I figured something out with the golf swing that will hopefully help me hit it a little straighter. That’ll be nice.”

