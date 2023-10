DORAL, Fla. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis East graduate Bryson DeChambeau led the Crushers to claim the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship title. DeChambeau’s Crushers also secured the $14 million prize at Trump National Doral.

DeChambeau’s team included Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri. “We’ve been wanting to win this for a long time, last year left us with a sour taste in our mouth” said DeChambeau.

The Crushers’ captain added that he couldn’t be happier with his team.