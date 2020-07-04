Bryson DeChambeau (-11) hoping for seventh consecutive top ten finish

T-5th. Second. Fourth. T-3rd. T-8th. T-6th.

In his last six tournaments on the PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau has finished eighth of better. And there is a good chance the former Clovis East golfer will do that again this weekend.

DeChambeau (-11), followed up Thursday’s opening-round 66 with a 67 on Friday in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He is currently in a tie for third place heading into the weekend, one shot back of the leaders.

“I like it,” said DeChambeau after his round. “If I can take advantage of the holes that I know I can, like, for example three. I could have driven that green today. I just pulled it a little bit and was close to being pin high. If I can take advantage there, if I can take advantage on one, two, four, there are so many holes to get after it.

“If I just keep hitting good drives and playing the casino, hopefully this time it will come out on top.”

Chris Kirk (-12) and Webb Simpson (-12) are the two golfers tied for the lead.

Former Buchanan golfer Kevin Chappell (-6) is currently tied for 42nd place, while former Clovis West golfer Peter Kuest (-1) missed the cut.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.