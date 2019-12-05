Browns’ Mayfield passing in practice, looks good to go

Sports

by: TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) wears a glove on his throwing hand during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Mayfield left the game in the first half after hitting his hand on a helmet. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Mayfield’s bruised throwing hand remains wrapped, but he zipped passes to Cleveland’s running backs and tight ends during the early portion of Thursday’s workout open to media members.

Mayfield showed both touch and velocity — his last pass was a 30-yard dart — on his throws, increasing the likelihood he’ll start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). The second-year QB did not throw any passes on Wednesday but he vowed he would play, saying his mom “didn’t raise a wuss.”

Mayfield has thrown just two interceptions in his past five games after throwing a league-high 12 in the first seven. He has 15 touchdown passes after breaking the league rookie record with 27 last season.

The Browns (5-7) need to win their final four games and along with some outside help to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

