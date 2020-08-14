Brogdon struggles in MLB debut

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 13: Connor Brogdon #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (KSEE/KGPE) – Connor Brogdon waited his entire life to take the mound in a Major League Baseball game. And all it took was one pitch for Pedro Severino to welcome him to the bigs.

Severino, a catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, swung at the first pitch delivered by Brogdon in the eighth inning of the Phillies-Orioles game on Thursday. And he sent that pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

It gave the Orioles a 9-2 lead.

Brogdon (Liberty-Madera Ranchos/Fresno City College) would stay in the game and he appeared to settle down after giving up that home run, getting the next batter to ground out before recording his first career strikeout.

Connor Brogdon would record his second career strikeout for the first out in the ninth inning, but he did not finish the inning. He walked the second batter of the inning, then gave up a single to the third batter before the fourth batter hit a home run, a two-run shot. After a single to the batter after that, Brogdon’s night was done.

He lasted 1 1/3 innings in his MLB debut, allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

Valley native Connor Brogdon gave up two home runs in his debut. pic.twitter.com/kZdn3uHwKV — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) August 14, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.