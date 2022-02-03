Breaking Barriers: First female football coaches in Central Valley history

The Roosevelt high school football program is making history. Head coach Dwayne Wright has added two female coaches to his staff. Destanie Yarbrough and Heather Loflin are the first female football coaches in Central Valley history.

Yarbrough is the varsity and junior varsity running backs coach. Loflin works with the team in the weight room as the strength and conditioning coach.

Destanie Yarbrough has played football for 17 years and currently plays in the Women’s National Football Conference. The WNFC is a tackle football league with 17 teams. Yarbrough is a running back and linebacker for the Texas Elite Spartans.

“I’ve loved football ever since I first played. It was my escape from my childhood, from going home and feeling like the only child. It was an escape for me to let my anger out, to be aggressive, to just be free” said Yarbrough.

Roosevelt football head coach Dwayne Wright has a diverse staff full of experience. Wright wants the Rough Riders program to spark change in the Valley. “I don’t look at the female and male perspective. I look at who’s going to be a better fit for this program and better our success” said Wright.

Heather Loflin joins the staff working with the team in the weight room this offseason. Loflin is Roosevelt’s strength and conditioning coach. “It’s just so empowering. We can do so much. I’m a competitive person, a competitive female… It’s a joy and shows that we can do what men can do” said Loflin.

Coach Wright is changing the norm of coaching roles and opening the door for qualified women who want to coach kids in the Central Valley. “The ladies that are involved in my program, in our program here at Roosevelt are high qualified. I will make sure the expectations are exactly the same like the male coaches and vice versa” added Wright.

Destanie and Heather are hopeful this opens the door for more women in football and sports as a whole. The two coaches aren’t taking their opportunities for granted.

“I’m grateful, I’m loving it, and it just means the world to me” said Yarbrough.