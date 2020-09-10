Braves quickly set franchise mark for most runs in game

Sports

by: CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, left and Ronald Acuna Jr. walk to dugout after scoring during the fourth inning the team’s a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have set the franchise record for runs in a game, and they needed only six innings to set the mark.

Atlanta scored 11 runs in the second inning and kept adding to the total before taking a 25-8 lead over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

That was the highest run total for the Braves in their all-time history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

On Sept. 2, 1957, the Milwaukee Braves, the eventual World Series champions, beat the Chicago Cubs 23-10 to set the Braves’ all-time record for runs in a game. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs, most recently against the Marlins on Oct. 5, 2001.

Freddie Freeman has driven in six runs with a homer, double and single and Adam Duvall has hit two homers and driven in five runs.

Ozzie Albies, playing in his first game since Aug. 4 in his return from a wrist injury, has three hits, including a homer. Travis d’Arnaud and Ronald Acuña Jr. have hit three-run homers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.