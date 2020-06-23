Boise, ID (KSEE/KGPE) — We still have no word on when, or if, Fresno State will be inviting athletes back to campus to begin summer workouts.
Boise State though, has had football and soccer players on campus since the first week of June. But according to Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman, the football team has suspended voluntary workouts after eight people who were on campus this past week tested positive for COVID-19.
A university press release did not specify if any of the positive tests were athletes, but the school is closing campus facilities until Sunday to mitigate further spread of the virus.
Boise State football suspends voluntary workouts because of COVID concerns
