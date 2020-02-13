Clint Bowyer looks to overcome challenging season in this year’s Great American Race

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Last year, driver Clint Bowyer put together a solid week at Daytona; a starting spot on row 3 of the Daytona 500 and slipped through a series of crashes that ripped the field in half during the final 10 laps. Then with less than two laps to go, Bowyer was collected in an overtime forcing incident.

That was the beginning of a challenging season for Bowyer, who had a pair of wins in 2018 but was not able to record a 2019 victory.

His Stewart Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch was the 2017 Daytona 500 champion.

Bowyer hopes that a little hall of fame karma from owner Tony Stewart (2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class) can rub off on his car in this year’s Great American Race.

MORE DAYTONA NEWS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    CBS47 On Your Side

    Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

    Phone: 559-761-0383
    Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

    Don’t Miss

    Best of the Valley
    Sunday Morning Matters
    MedWatch Today
    Hispanic Heritage
    Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
    The Valley's Armenia
    Pros Who Know

    Images from Armenia

    Small patients in Armenia
    Yerevan by night.
    Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
    Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
    Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
    Fresno Medical Mission at work.
    Medical Supplies being unloaded.
    Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
    KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
    Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
    Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
    KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
    Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
    KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
    Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
    The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
    Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
    Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
    Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.