Bemis’ Best Video: Fresno City’s great comeback keyed by two late defensive touchdowns

The Fresno City College Rams came back from a 16-7 fourth quarter deficit Saturday night at Modesto Junior College, thanks to a couple of crazy defensive plays that were wild enough to get a coveted spot in Bemis’ Best.

A 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Sunnyside High alum Kiundre McDowell with just under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Rams their first lead of the game, and was preceded by a 53-yard interception return for a score by Bakersfield High alum Caden Ochoa earlier in the quarter, which had cut the Rams deficit to 16-14 at that point.

The Rams (7-1, 3-0) ended up winning 22-16 over the Pirates (5-3, 2-1), in this showdown of two teams who entered Saturday’s game undefeated in the Valley Conference and ranked in the top ten in the state.

The Rams moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the state’s latest JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll released on Monday. Modesto JC fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in the same poll.

Fresno City College has two regular season games remaining and will be back in action this Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno against West Hills Coalinga (0-5, 0-2). With a win, the Rams can clinch at least a share of the Valley Conference title.

You can hear the action on 940 AM KYNO, with Scott Bemis and former FCC tight end Mike Brady on the call, beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

And you can also watch a live stream of the game, with Scott and Mike on the call, on the Fresno City Athletics Youtube channel.