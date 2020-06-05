Bemis’ Best: Valley HS programs stepping up for those in need

KGPE — High school athletic programs around the Central Valley are showing what can happen when people work together for a great cause.

In less than two weeks, a campaign called “Bring Victory to the Valley” started by the Clovis West girls basketball program, has already amassed more than 10,000 non-perishable food donations.

The Golden Eagle girls originally committed to donating 100 non-perishable food items, and asked other high school programs to follow suit, by using twitter to challenge three other programs from their sport, and one other program at their school to donate 100 as well. Many of those programs then challenged other programs as well, using the same formula on social media, and the campaign has taken off.

