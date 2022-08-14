YourCentralValley.com
by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Aug 14, 2022 / 12:04 AM PDT
Updated: Aug 14, 2022 / 12:04 AM PDT
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – 18-year-old San Joaquin Memorial alum Ethan Quinn won a junior national doubles championship on Saturday, which qualified him and his partner for the main draw at the upcoming U.S. Open in New York.
