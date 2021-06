FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Fresno firefighters are facing a record number of fires in record-breaking temperatures, as the city sees the first heatwave of the year.

Helmet camera video released Tuesday showed flames tear through an abandoned building as thick smoke poured out. The three-alarm fire happened just after 12:00 p.m. at Inyo and H street on Monday, on the first triple-digit day of the year.