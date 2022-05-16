(KSEE/KGPE) – After having surgery to repair a fractured bone on his left hand on April 14th, many assumed Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau would miss the PGA Championship starting Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But Bryson’s father Jon confirmed to Sports Central on Sunday night that Bryson is planning on flying to Tulsa on Monday, and if there are no setbacks with the hand, he plans on competing in golf’s second major championship of the season.



“He’s flying in tomorrow (Monday), and he will be testing how it feels,” said Jon in a text message. “He’s ready to get back to work. It has been a little over a month since he had the surgery. The surgeons had said about six weeks, so by the time he tees it up, he will actually have gone 5 weeks into the rehab.”

Bryson has only played in five official PGA Tour events since Jan. 9, while dealing with a couple injuries – a torn left hip labrum and the hairline fracture in that hamate bone of his left hand. The last time we saw him on the course, before electing to undergo the surgery, was at the Masters Tournament in early April, where he said he was playing at “around 80 percent” and missed the cut after shooting 12-over-par in the first two rounds.

He made the decision to have the surgery the following week.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” the Clovis East High School alum posted on twitter after having the surgery. “Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me. I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”