NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is going on the injured list for the fourth straight season.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right calf Wednesday as the ailing Yankees made a flurry of roster moves less than an hour before their series finale against Baltimore.

New York also put struggling reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 23, with right shoulder inflammation — the latest blow to a depleted bullpen that had shined most of the season.

Left fielder Joey Gallo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and was in the starting lineup at designated hitter.

The 32-year-old Stanton left Tuesday night’s 7-6, 11-inning win over the Orioles in the seventh and had an MRI on Wednesday. He is hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs for the Yankees, who began the night with the best record in the majors at 30-13.

Stanton played in 139 games last year, his highest total since 2018, and batted .273 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs. He was out from May 17-28 with a left quadriceps strain.

New York acquired Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP with Miami, from the Marlins before the 2018 season and he hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs during his first season in pinstripes.

He was sidelined from April 1 to June 18 in 2019 with a left biceps strain, then from June 26 until Sept. 19 with a sprained right knee. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was sidelined from Aug. 9 until Sept. 15 with a strained left hamstring.

Since 2011, Stanton has been on the injured list in all but the 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons. A four-time All-Star with the Marlins, he has a .269 career batting average with 358 homers and 928 RBIs.

New York also recalled left-hander JP Sears and right-hander David McKay from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sears was set to make his first major league start Wednesday night.

Reserve catcher Rob Brantly was designated for assignment.

