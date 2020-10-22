Atwater native Dylan Floro pitches well in Game 2 of the World Series

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 21: Dylan Floro #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the second inning during Game 2 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight years ago, in 2012, the Tampa Bay Rays used their 13th-round draft pick on a pitcher out of Cal State Fullerton: Dylan Floro.

In 2016, Floro made his Major League debut with Tampa Bay.

Now, he is trying to beat Tampa Bay.

Floro, an Atwater native (Buhach Colony HS), is a relief pitcher for the Dodgers. And he has pitched in both games thus far in the 2020 World Series. He struggled in Game 1 on Tuesday, giving up two runs in just 1/3 of an inning.

On Wednesday, in Game 2, he was much better.

Dodgers lose Game 2 of the World Series tonight, but Atwater's Dylan Floro pitched well in relief after a rough outing in Game 1 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4R6z0Kc8dx — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) October 22, 2020

Floro pitched 1.1 innings on Wednesday, and he did not allow a base runner. He threw 19 pitches, ten of which were strikes.

The Dodgers, however, lost the game, 6-4. The best-of-seven series is now tied, 1-1.

