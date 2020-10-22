Atwater native Dylan Floro pitches well in Game 2 of the World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight years ago, in 2012, the Tampa Bay Rays used their 13th-round draft pick on a pitcher out of Cal State Fullerton: Dylan Floro.
In 2016, Floro made his Major League debut with Tampa Bay.
Now, he is trying to beat Tampa Bay.
Floro, an Atwater native (Buhach Colony HS), is a relief pitcher for the Dodgers. And he has pitched in both games thus far in the 2020 World Series. He struggled in Game 1 on Tuesday, giving up two runs in just 1/3 of an inning.
On Wednesday, in Game 2, he was much better.
Floro pitched 1.1 innings on Wednesday, and he did not allow a base runner. He threw 19 pitches, ten of which were strikes.
The Dodgers, however, lost the game, 6-4. The best-of-seven series is now tied, 1-1.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.