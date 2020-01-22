Astros players to apologize for sign stealing

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — The Houston Astros will publicly apologize for stealing opposing teams’ pitching signs.

Astros owner Jim Crane made the announcement Tuesday, saying the apology would take place at spring training.

Major League Baseball found that the team devised an illegal system of decoding and communicating signs during their 2017 championship season.

The sign-stealing scheme resulted in the firing of Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.