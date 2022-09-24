A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Saturday’s Game: Went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in a 7-5 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. He has gone four games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961.

Sunday Night’s Matchup: The Yankees host the Red Sox at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN. Rookie right-hander Brayan Bello is set to start for Boston. Rain is in the forecast.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 64.4 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have 11 games remaining the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports