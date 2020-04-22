AP Top 25 Podcast: Who takes Tua? Catching up with Kiffin

Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays in an NCAA football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft.

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa, who is coming off a serious hip injury, and which teams might be ready to call his name.

Also joining the AP’s Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.

Brugler previews the draft, going deep into Day 2 and 3 sleepers. Kiffin talks about his unusual career path and why Ole Miss was the perfect fit.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPolland https://apnews.com/Collegefootballand https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.