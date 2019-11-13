AP Top 25 Podcast: Coaching carousel picks up speed

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart tries to keep his team from interacting with the Miami team after Miami beat Florida State 27-10 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, Nov. 3, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

In the last two weeks, two Power Five coaches have been fired. College Football’s silly season is about to kick into hire gear.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo in an all-coaching carousel episode. Where might Arkansas and Florida State look for a new coach? Could there be moves coming at Michigan State and South Carolina? It could be a relatively quiet year for firings and hirings at the Power Five level, but what type of domino effect could be set off by a school like Southern California, which seems headed for an inevitable change.

Plus, what assistant coaches could be in the mix for a promotion?

