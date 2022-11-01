The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.

Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco. The Dolphins (5-3) are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis.

The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.

Claypool went from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which unloaded linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday. Smith joins the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-3). The Steelers then acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington.

The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (4-4) sent Ridley to Jacksonville in a complex deal. Ridley was suspended in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined he bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league said the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

A few teams already made big moves ahead of the deadline. The 49ers (4-4) got star running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. That move made Wilson expendable. Wilson, who lead the 49ers with 468 yards rushing, reunites with coach Mike McDaniel in Miami.

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from Chicago last week. The New York Jets (5-3) added running back James Robinson from the Jaguars after losing rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury.

The AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) added wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants. Arizona got wideout Robbie Anderson from Carolina.

Perhaps most surprising was the lack of activity from the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Known for making a splash, the Rams (3-4) stayed put.

The 10 trades were a record for the NFL on deadline day.

BRONCOS-DOLPHINS: The Dolphins got Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick for a first-round draft pick next year, a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

49ERS-DOLPHINS: The Niners traded Wilson for Miami’s 2023 fifth-round draft choice.

LIONS-VIKINGS: The Vikings sent a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024.

STEELERS-BEARS: The Bears acquired Claypool from Pittsburgh for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

FALCONS-JAGUARS: The compensation sent from Jacksonville to Atlanta for Ridley ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The draft pick is contingent on when Ridley gets reinstated, how much he plays in 2023 and whether he signs a long-term deal with the Jaguars.

COLTS-BILLS: The Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round selection in 2023 for Hines.

COMMANDERS-STEELERS: The Steelers added Jackson and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025 from Washington for a conditional sixth-rounder that year.

FALCONS-BILLS: Buffalo got safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta for seventh-round selection in 2023.

FALCONS-CHIEFS: The Falcons acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick.

BRONCOS-JETS: The Broncos got defensive end Jacob Martin and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL