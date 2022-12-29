NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis.

The Titans’ third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth start with veteran Ryan Tannehill among eight declared out for this game.

Instead, the Titans will start Dobbs, whom they signed off Detroit’s practice squad Dec. 21, the person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

Whether the Titans (7-8) win or lose Thursday night’s home finale has no bearing on their playoff hopes. The AFC South title will be decided in Jacksonville in the regular-season finale.

Dobbs will make his first NFL start after entering the league as a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 out of the University of Tennessee. He has appeared in six games in his career, playing in five with the Steelers in 2018 and one in 2020.

He spent the 2019 season with Jacksonville after being traded by Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick. He is 10 of 17 for 45 yards in his career with no touchdowns and one interception. He has run six times for 31 yards.

Willis has appeared in eight games this season and is 1-2 as a starter. He is 31 of 61 for 276 yards with three interceptions. Willis just ran for his first NFL touchdown in last week’s loss to Houston.

