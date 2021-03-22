Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night due to knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victoryover the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career high.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.

Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 80% on free-throw attempts.

