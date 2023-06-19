(KGPE) – There is a new wrinkle in the “Is San Diego State leaving the Mountain West?” story. On Monday, Pete Thamel from ESPN.com reported that the conference sent an additional letter to SDSU on Friday.

In that letter, the conference reportedly told the Aztecs that “at this time” they (the conference) will not approve any exceptions the university requested last week.

It was San Diego State that reached out first to the Mountain West, last week, with written notice that the Aztecs intend to resign from the conference. According to San Diego State, that was not an actual resignation.

That was not how the conference reacted.

San Diego State is hoping to be invited to a different conference, either the Pac-12 or the Big 12. However, the Aztecs have not received a formal offer.

“The letter came in response to SDSU claiming it had not given formal notice of withdrawal,” wrote Thamel. “The MWC said in the latest letter that they do not accept SDSU’s claim that they have not given formal notice of resignation from the league.”