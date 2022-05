All 12 Fresno State regular-season games will be nationally televised this fall. Eight of the 12 games will be on a FOX Sports platform, and four games will be held on CBS Sports Network.

All eyes will be on the Bulldogs road game at USC on Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the matchup will be airing on FOX.

