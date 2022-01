The Bulldogs’ three-game win streak was snapped by the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday night. Air Force defeated Fresno State 66-57.

Haley Cavinder led all scorers with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play.

The Dogs struggled beyond the arc making only five of 19 shots from long range.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, January 22 on the road at New Mexico. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m.