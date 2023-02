Fresno State women’s basketball falls to 8-16 overall and 1-10 in Mountain West play after suffering a 74-59 loss to Air Force on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center.

Amiee Book led the way for Fresno State with 14 points. Imani Lacy followed tallying 13 points and collecting 8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs look to bounce back on Saturday hosting Boise State at 2 p.m.