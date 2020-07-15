KSEE24 RESCAN /
Adrian Martinez not on Davey O’Brien Award watch list

At this time last year, Adrian Martinez was being talked about as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Martinez, a Clovis West High School alum, was coming off his freshman season as the quarterback at Nebraska. He set a ton of school records, including 295.1 yards of total offense per game.

But that was two years ago.

Last year, Martinez was not as good. And that is why he was not included on Tuesday’s watch list for the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s best college quarterback, and on its website it says its list is chosen based on a player’s career performance and the expectations for the upcoming season.

Adrian Martinez took a step back in 2019.

The then-sophomore missed two games due to injury and only threw ten touchdown passes with nine interceptions. His rushing numbers, however, were decent: 626 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns.

A total of 30 quarterbacks were named on Tuesday to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

