FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees passed a major home run milestone on Tuesday in Texas.

Judge, a Fresno State alum, hit his 62nd home run on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record for the most home runs in a single season in the MLB’s American League.

The previous record of 61 home runs was set by Roger Maris of the New York Yankees in 1961.

Judge tied Maris’ record during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 28.

The tie was broken when Judge hit his 62nd home run in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game on a pitch from Jesus Tinoco of the Texas Rangers.

Only Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa, who all played in the National League, have hit more home runs than Judge.