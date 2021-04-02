Aari McDonald leads Arizona past UConn and into national championship game

Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates at the end of a women’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a pretty good chance Aari McDonald will go down as the greatest player in Arizona women’s basketball history.

The Fresno native did it again for the Wildcats on Friday, another big game on the biggest stage. She led No. 3 Arizona to a 69-59 win over No. 1 UConn.

“We just believed,” said McDonald. “We worked hard to get here. And, I mean, we were doing the things that got us here. That’s hard work, tenacious defense, and playing together. Most importantly, having fun.”

Aari McDonald, a former standout at Bullard High School, scored a game-high 26 points for a team that never trailed. Arizona, playing in its first-ever Final Four, was a 14-point underdog to UConn, a team playing in the Final Four for the 13th year in a row.

Arizona (21-5) will now face Stanford (30-2) on Sunday in the national championship game.