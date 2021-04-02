Aari McDonald leads Arizona past UConn and into national championship game

SAN ANTONIO (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a pretty good chance Aari McDonald will go down as the greatest player in Arizona women’s basketball history.
The Fresno native did it again for the Wildcats on Friday, another big game on the biggest stage. She led No. 3 Arizona to a 69-59 win over No. 1 UConn.
“We just believed,” said McDonald. “We worked hard to get here. And, I mean, we were doing the things that got us here. That’s hard work, tenacious defense, and playing together. Most importantly, having fun.”
Aari McDonald, a former standout at Bullard High School, scored a game-high 26 points for a team that never trailed. Arizona, playing in its first-ever Final Four, was a 14-point underdog to UConn, a team playing in the Final Four for the 13th year in a row.
Arizona (21-5) will now face Stanford (30-2) on Sunday in the national championship game.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.