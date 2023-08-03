(KSEE/KGPE) – GSE Worldwide is a sports marketing and management company that represents roughly 150 athletes.

Including Ethan Quinn, who recently signed a multi-year deal.

Quinn, a Fresno native (San Joaquin Memorial High School), is now a professional tennis player. He turned pro after winning the NCAA championship in singles as a freshman at the end of May.

“We’re really confident because he checks a lot of boxes, for brands and for tournaments,” said John Tobias, Executive Vice President for GSE Worldwide. “Good-looking kid, big weapons, humble, good upbringing. NCAA champion. People can use that for years.

“You know, I think from a commercial perspective he’s gonna do really, really well.”