A nice “ring” to it: Central football players get their state championship rings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central High School had a perfect football season in 2019, going 15-0 and winning the 1-AA state championship.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies got their rings.

They were passed out in a “socially distant” manner on campus. The words “STATE CHAMPIONS” are on the top of the rings, along with Central’s logo. On the side is the phrase, “WHATEVER IT TAKES,” right above “3 PEAT,” 15-0 and 2019.

“3 PEAT” is for the Grizzlies’ back-to-back-to-back valley championships.

Bulldog Insider Podcast