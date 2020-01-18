49ers, Packers look to go from losing seasons to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from accomplishing a turnaround that’s been done only once in the Super Bowl era.

The Niners will become the second team in NFL history to make the Super Bowl a year after losing at least 12 games if they can beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at home.

The Packers are also trying to make the Super Bowl the year after posting a losing record.

This is the third conference championship game in the Super Bowl era featuring two teams coming off losing seasons.

